PHOTO: American Airlines probes John Kerry's violation of U.S. mask mandate

(BREITBART) -- John Kerry, President Biden’s administration’s climate envoy, appeared to forgo a mask while flying first class on an American Airlines flight from Boston to Washington, violating the federal mask mandate, prompting an investigation from the airline.

The purported violation of the federal mask mandate occurred on Wednesday as Kerry departed Boston. A photo, first published by The Tennessee Star, shows the climate czar appearing to read a book, his face completely exposed. According to the outlet, Kerry was not eating or drinking:

A February 1 release from American Airlines outlines the airline’s commitment to abiding by Biden’s executive order as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines.

