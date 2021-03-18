A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health Politics U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

PHOTO: American Airlines probes John Kerry's violation of U.S. mask mandate

'Will he be fined & banned from flying like regular citizens would be?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 17, 2021 at 8:59pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BREITBART) -- John Kerry, President Biden’s administration’s climate envoy, appeared to forgo a mask while flying first class on an American Airlines flight from Boston to Washington, violating the federal mask mandate, prompting an investigation from the airline.

The purported violation of the federal mask mandate occurred on Wednesday as Kerry departed Boston. A photo, first published by The Tennessee Star, shows the climate czar appearing to read a book, his face completely exposed. According to the outlet, Kerry was not eating or drinking:

A February 1 release from American Airlines outlines the airline’s commitment to abiding by Biden’s executive order as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×