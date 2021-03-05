Place your bet on when Cuomo will resign

Will it be later today? Tomorrow maybe? He can't possibly last a week, can he?

He still shrugs it off, says he won't resign because he's got to do the will of the people!

I'm talking about the fate of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been stripped of his pride, some of his gubernatorial powers, not to mention being "embarrassed – and that's hard for me to say."

But he's learned his lesson. He fought back alligator tears at his most recent press conference.

Cuomo's cover story is not working. After repeating twice that he never touched anyone inappropriately, a photo was published of him grabbing a woman by the face, seemingly about to give her a kiss.

TRENDING: Capitol authorities on high alert Thursday over 'real inauguration' threat

He does that to everybody, he said.

"My dad did the same thing."

"I fully support a woman's right to come forward, and I think it should be encouraged in every way," he said. "I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it, and frankly I am embarrassed by it. That's not easy to say. But that's the truth. But this is what I want you to know, and I want you to know about this directly.

"I never touched anyone inappropriately, I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never knew at the time I was making anyone feel uncomfortable. I never knew at the time I was making anyone feel uncomfortable. And I certainly never ever meant to offend anyone or hurt anyone or cause anyone any pain. That is the last thing I would ever want to do. I ask the people of this state to wait for the facts from the attorney general's report before forming an opinion.

"Get the facts, please, before forming an opinions. And the attorney general is doing that review, and I will fully cooperate with it, and then you will have the facts. Make a decision once you have the facts," Cuomo said.

"I have learned from what has been an incredibly difficult situation for me as well as for other people, and I've learned an important lesson. I'm sorry for any pain I have caused anyone. I never intended it and I will be the better for this experience."

Blah, blah, blah.

Everyone wants to know one thing – when is he going to resign!

Even when he was asked the question straight-out, the governor dodged it.

"This is not a day for politics." Not a day for politics! What are we doing right now?

Isn't it amazing? Cuomo is fighting off two mega-crises at once. But clearly the big one is the nursing home scandal. That's the one that may see him go to prison. Cuomo has as much as admitted that his "leadership" killed as many as 5,000 old folks – then he lied about it, blaming Donald J. Trump and even asking, "So what?"

Now the women are lining up to rat him out. The guy is a fiend!

Cuomo is now under more water than New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Well, may be not, but it's close.

He's got an approval rating of 38%, and opposition for his re-election is at 64%.

But even his low approval rating is not enough to resign. He's going to stay in office at least until he's indicted, if that ever happens. Because Cuomo doesn't want to fight these charges without a job – preferably governor.

You see, power, even diminished, has it's advantages.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].