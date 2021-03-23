Poll: 4 in 10 U.S. Christians plan to attend in-person Easter services

(RELIGION NEWS SERVICE) -- Americans are becoming more confident they can attend in-person religious services but church attendance at Easter services will still be far lower than usual this year, a new Pew Research poll finds.

The poll, conducted in early March among 12,055 Americans, finds the percentage of regular attenders who say they actually have attended religious services — in person — in the past month is slightly higher than it was in June, about 17%.

Among Christians, only 39% said they planned to go in person to church services this Easter Sunday (April 4), with white evangelicals the most likely to say they planned to — 52%. That’s far lower than the 62% of Christians of all kinds who typically attend services at Easter, the holiest day of the Christian year.

