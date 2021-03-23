A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pregnant Jewish woman violently assaulted on city street

Gal gets pummeled in stomach after attacker tries bagging her head

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 22, 2021 at 9:40pm
(JERUSALEM POST) -- A pregnant Jewish woman was assaulted last Thursday in London according to video footage posted on Twitter by the Shomrim neighborhood security organization.

It shows a man sneaking up from behind and attempting to cover her head with a paper bag. The woman resisted, and after the attacker failed to get the bag over her head, he punched her in the stomach several times before fleeing the scene.

The attack took place in the Stamford Hill neighborhood, which has a large haredi (ultra-Orthodox) population.

