Prof tells students: OK to cite CNN, New York Times – not Fox News, OANN

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A lecturer within the University of Georgia's school of ecology has advised his students to cite "reliable sources" such as CNN and The New York Times and to avoid sources such as Fox News and One America News Network.

In his email to students, Scott Connelly put Fox News and One America News in the same category as the National Enquirer, calling them "questionable."

"For this assignment," students were told, "please do an internet search, or rely on information from reliable news sources that you already read (factually reliable news sources include media such as BBC, CNN, NYTimes, ABCNews, etc. Please do not draw from questionable news sources such as National Inquirer, Fox News, OAN, blogs, etc.)."

