A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Prof tells students: OK to cite CNN, New York Times – not Fox News, OANN

Calls left-wing media 'reliable sources'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 18, 2021 at 12:20pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A lecturer within the University of Georgia's school of ecology has advised his students to cite "reliable sources" such as CNN and The New York Times and to avoid sources such as Fox News and One America News Network.

In his email to students, Scott Connelly put Fox News and One America News in the same category as the National Enquirer, calling them "questionable."

"For this assignment," students were told, "please do an internet search, or rely on information from reliable news sources that you already read (factually reliable news sources include media such as BBC, CNN, NYTimes, ABCNews, etc. Please do not draw from questionable news sources such as National Inquirer, Fox News, OAN, blogs, etc.)."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×