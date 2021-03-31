A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Racist? Nearly 70% of blacks support voter ID

New survey counters Democrats' claim of 'suppression'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published March 30, 2021 at 8:21pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Democrats, contending laws requiring voters to present photo ID amount to discriminatory "suppression" of the black vote, are pushing legislation in the Senate that would gut state voter ID laws.

But a new Rasmussen national telephone and online survey finds that 69% of likely black voters and 75% overall believe voters should be required to show photo identification such as a driver's license before being allowed to vote.

Only 21% are opposed to such a requirement.

Rasmussen noted that 36 states have enacted some form of voter ID law. However, those laws would be nullified if the Senate approves HR1, which passed the House on a party-line vote.

The support for voter ID laws has increased since 2018, when 67% said voters should be required to show photo ID.

In the latest survey, 89% of Republicans support voter ID requirements along with 60% of Democrats and 77% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

As WND reported, a black congressman who grew up in the Jim Crow South, Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, says the notion that blacks can't get a photo ID is racist in itself.

On Twitter, he responded to a user who accused him of "bias" because he opposed gun-control bills while approving of voter ID laws.

"You know what's racist? Assuming because I’m black that 'I just don't have the capability of getting an I-D.' Disclaimer: We are capable of getting and I-D (and even using the internet!)"

"I used my I.D. to drive a car, to get a job, to board a plane, pick up prescriptions, and virtually everything else in life ... So tell me again, why is showing an I.D. 'Voter suppression'?"

A former NFL all-pro defensive back, Owens won a seat in Congress last fall, representing a district that includes a large portion of Salt Lake City.

In 2016, Ami Horowitz conducted one of his man-on-the-street video surveys, asking white people in New York City what they thought about voter ID laws.

He captured many saying the laws are inherently racist, designed to suppressed the black vote.

Some said minorities are less likey to have IDs, because they don't live in areas with "easy access" to DMVs or the internet.

"I feel like they don't have the knowledge of how it works," one said.

However, when he asked blacks on a East Harlem street whether they carried state ID, they all said yes and that every black person they knew also had one.

They also were indignant when told of the notion that they didn't know where to get one or didn't have access to the internet.

See the video:

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







