Rare Chinese bowl bought at yard sale sells for over $721K at auction

(NEW YORK POST) – A 6-inch Chinese porcelain bowl that was bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale was sold at auction Wednesday for a staggering $721,800, which includes a buyer’s premium.

It was expected to fetch between $300,000 and $500,000 at Sotheby’s on the Upper East Side. The hammer price, which does not include the buyer’s premium and overhead premium, was $580,000.

The name of the winning bidder in the Sotheby’s Auction of Important Chinese Art auction is private.

Read the full story ›