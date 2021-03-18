A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Rare Chinese bowl bought at yard sale sells for over $721K at auction

Stunning porcelain dates back to Ming dynasty

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 18, 2021 at 11:51am
(NEW YORK POST) – A 6-inch Chinese porcelain bowl that was bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale was sold at auction Wednesday for a staggering $721,800, which includes a buyer’s premium.

It was expected to fetch between $300,000 and $500,000 at Sotheby’s on the Upper East Side. The hammer price, which does not include the buyer’s premium and overhead premium, was $580,000.

The name of the winning bidder in the Sotheby’s Auction of Important Chinese Art auction is private.

