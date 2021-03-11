Report says China in violation of UN Genocide Convention

(JUST THE NEWS) – A recently released report declares that China has violated the United Nations' Genocide Convention and perpetrated genocide against the Uyghurs.

"This report concludes that the People's Republic of China (China) bears State responsibility for committing genocide against the Uyghurs in breach of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention) based on an extensive review of the available evidence and application of international law to the evidence of the facts on the ground," the report states. "The examination was conducted by recognized independent experts on international law, genocide, China's ethnic policies, and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR)."

The report "was undertaken by the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, in cooperation with the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, in response to emerging accounts of serious and systematic atrocities in Xinjiang province, particularly directed against the Uyghurs, an ethnic minority, to ascertain whether the People's Republic of China is in breach of the Genocide Convention under international law," according to the foreword by Dr. Azeem Ibrahim of the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy.

Read the full story ›