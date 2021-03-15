A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Revolt: Fed-up students plan own in-person graduation after college insists on virtual event

'It is the decision of the individual to walk across a stage and receive their diploma'

Published March 15, 2021 at 6:00pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Soon-to-be grads at the University of Tampa are taking their celebration plans into their own hands after the private university refused to host an in-person commencement.

“Tampa continues to grow and hold many events that allow for safe operation such as the Super Bowl LV, hosting 25,000 people,” states a petition launched in support of the effort. “Many precautions were taken to ensure safety, why can’t the same be done for a socially distanced and outdoor graduation?”

More than 3,500 had signed the petition as of Sunday evening.

Read the full story ›

