Rocket Mortgage golf gimmick keeps blacks on the plantation

White liberals and people who refuse to acknowledge factual truth are an offense to me. They're dishonest contaminants who undertook creative new pathways to further suppress those who have been reduced to finding self-worth in being a crayon color.

The latest example of how to further emasculate blacks is Rocket Mortgage's "Fair Way Award" for diversity and inclusion by "leaning on minority-owned vendors at the Detroit Golf Club and having a volunteer base that reflected the community."

In June of this year, Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament is adding "a four-day event including a 36-hole tournament for the top [crayon-colored] golfers who can earn an exemption to the Rocket Mortgage Classic and to the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on the LPGA Tour." All because highbrow pretend-to-be-guilt-laden white liberals have found creative ways to pretend they care by shielding their bigotry under the cloak of "we need diversity." The idea of diversity is nothing more than a racist mantra that contributes massively to the eschewing of modernity for those who would rather be a crayon color than a member of the majority, i.e., an "American."

If Rocket Mortgage cared about poe-poe underprivileged African-Americans (sarcasm intended) in Michigan, they would be making hammers, nails, saws, roofing shingles and plumbing equipment available at what it cost wholesale with a no payments due for 36 months.

They would help sponsor the vocational training of all those interested in learning a skill within the building trade and advocate for on-the-job training after six months of vocational training.

TRENDING: 'Better informed' now turning away from 'green' agenda

That would actually be a service that provided benefit. This golf-tourney crap is a canard akin to a magician's act minus the rabbit. If golf were easy, more people would be playing it. If blacks were interested in playing pro-golf, there would be more of them on the tour. It's acknowledged that having Tiger Woods win every event under the sun umpteen times hasn't raised the interest level of blacks to play golf. It did raise the interest level for them to boast about Tiger Woods being black … except by those who argue he isn't.

If Rocket Mortgage were truly interested in lending itself to personal improvement, it wouldn't advocate involvement in a sport that's only marginally easier to be consistent at than one would be trying to shoot mosquitoes out of the air at night with a black powder pistol.

Exploiting the foolish self-aggrandizement of being a crayon color is child's play and requires no real investment. Getting a company whose owners belong to the same country club to donate golf supplies that result in a tax write-off doesn't cost anything. It enables participants to boast of having participated in a golf tourney event.

Let's face it; if these golfers were anywhere near good, they would already be in a college pipeline or on one of the minor tour levels. People who are doing the jungle boogie butt shake and grin while chanting "dah-voist-citee" need to wake up. Tiger Woods has dominated golf for the better part of 30 years, including his injury years, and there still isn't another black golfer on the tour anyone can point to – his stepsister notwithstanding.

If these same people being used as conscience salve were introduced to the building trades, they would learn a skill that has no age limit.

They could be encouraged to rebuild bombed out and burned-down sections of Detroit and other bastions of squalor in Michigan. Rocket Mortgage could benefit by ultimately providing mortgages for those looking to become owners of homes in former war zones.

There's significantly greater upside to a venture like that than having a week-long golf dress-up and confabulation while walking around a golf course. Following my suggestion, these same golf enthusiasts can become successful weekend golf warriors who are actually providing for their families.

Tangential to that, Rocket Mortgage could sponsor evening and Saturday family-planning seminars that teach black girls the value of not having babies before they can afford pizza. They could sponsor seminars that teach about the white globalist construct that has industrialized the systematic extermination of blacks. They could teach young boys that there are life-changing ramifications to not keeping their diminutive egos zippered until they're in a position to marry and have a family.

The real tragedy is many blacks find it more important to be useful idiots blinded by the incandescent pretense of manifest destiny that's in reality managed by devils masquerading as white neo-Leninist liberals – people who hate blacks only marginally less than they hate Jesus Christ.

Blacks infused with inferiority fail to realize they're prey. They're imbued with a hebephrenic myopathy that requires they attack those who condemn their regressive reasoning. But like trained seals, they'll perform for a week, and when the Rocket Mortgage circus leaves town the area of Michigan most of them live in will look like the same overflowing chamber pot it has for the past 50-plus years.

Go ahead! Tell me I'm wrong.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!