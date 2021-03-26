A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Rutgers to require COVID-19 vaccination for students this fall

Can request exemption for medical, religious reasons

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 26, 2021 at 12:41pm
(MSN) – Rutgers University has announced that all students planning to attend in-person classes in the fall semester must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with limited exceptions.

The university announced in a letter Thursday that it will be updating its Immunization Requirements for Students to include the COVID-19 vaccine as it moves toward a full return to a "pre-pandemic normal" for the new school year.

Students will be required to provide proof of vaccination, but can request an exemption from the vaccination requirement for medical or religious reasons.

