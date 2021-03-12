Sadiq Khan admits streets of London 'not safe' for women or girls

(BREITBART) – Sadiq Khan has conceded that, under his now almost five-year-long mayoralty, the streets of London are "not safe" for women and girls. Mayor Khan, who under the terms of the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011 fulfils the role of Police and Crime Commissioner in the British capital – excluding, somewhat confusingly for outsiders, the City of London, or Square Mile, which has its own police force – made the comments in an appearance on LBC radio.

"London's streets are not safe for women, are they?" the presenter asked the Labour politician, following news that a serving Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and presumed murder of a 33-year-old marketing executive.

"No, they aren't, or for girls," admitted the mayor, who has been in post and responsible for law and order since May 2016 – his term extended after Coronavirus saw local elections postponed for a year.

