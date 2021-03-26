A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
School board member faces recall after saying ‘white supremacist ideology’ is behind reopening plans

'Just letting you know, privilege, check it you guys'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 26, 2021 at 12:46pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A political advocacy group has begun the paperwork to try to recall a school board member after she said that proponents of school reopening are advocates for “white supremacist ideology.”

“So how are we forcing people, that seems like a very white supremacist ideology,” Chardá Bell-Fontenot (right) said during the February 23 meeting of the La Mesa-Spring Valley school board in California. She said it is an example of privilege “to force people to comply” and told her colleagues “just letting you know, privilege, check it you guys.”

Those comments and her opposition to reopening schools has now led to a recall attempt against her.

Read the full story ›

