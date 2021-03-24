Sex offenders, gang members caught breaking into U.S.

By Kaylee Greenlee

Daily Caller News Foundation

Illegal immigrants suspected of crimes ranging from rape and murder to gang affiliation have been arrested in the Rio Grande Valley sector of Texas, according to Customs and Border Protection officials.

At least 10 illegal immigrants connected to serious crimes were recently arrested as the number of migrants arriving at the southern border continues to increase, the New York Post reported Monday. Three sex offenders who were illegally in the U.S. were arrested, according to Rio Grande Valley Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez.

“One subject was arrested for rape and sentenced to 20 years, the other two men were arrested for indecency with a child in the cities of Amarillo and Sulphur Springs, TX,” Martinez said.

RGV Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three sex offenders who were illegally present in the U.S. One subject was arrested for rape and sentenced to 20 years, the other two men were arrested for indecency with a child in the cities of Amarillo and Sulphur Springs, TX. pic.twitter.com/ThpG75JNdc — Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez (@USBPDepChiefRGV) March 17, 2021

An MS-13 gang member, a murderer and two sexual predators were found to be illegally in the U.S. and arrested over a four-day period, Martinez said on March 19.

“In the past four days, #USBP agents arrested a murderer, an MS-13 gang member, and two sexual predators illegally present in the country,” Martinez said. “#RGV agents continue safeguarding our communities from violent criminals like these.”

Officials continued to seize narcotics in the area and recovered over 800 pounds of marijuana in three separate incidents, Martinez said. During two of the incidents, drivers refused to stop, leading to a vehicle pursuit.

