'Something's not right' about Biden

Dr. Ronny Jackson, a former physician to presidents, is questioning Joe Biden's health after he slipped twice while boarding Air Force One.

"I served as White House physician under THREE Presidents," he wrote in a tweet. "I've seen what it takes physically AND mentally to do the job. I can tell you right now that the way Biden is hiding from the public is a MAJOR red flag. Something's not right!"

What Jackson, a member of Congress from Texas, is saying is serious.

This is the United States of America, not some banana republic.

This is no time for a secret palace guard.

We were humiliated last week in Alaska, on our soil, when Biden administration diplomats met with a top Chinese delegation. There was no one in leadership available to size up the situation and send them home packing with a firm rebuke from the commander in chief.

Events are spiraling out of control.

No one can pretend they don't see it.

The president has cognitive shortcomings. Have we seen another president who is confused about who actually commands the post? Is it Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he has referred to several times as "President Harris."

The fall outside Air Force One was unlike the late President Gerald Ford's comic stumble a generation ago. No one doubted Ford was prepared to execute the oath of the most important office in the world. There was no comparison to President Donald J. Trump's shaky walk as he descended a ramp at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. That incident led to conjecture by the press about Trump being ill and suffering from Parkinson's disease. More than likely, the ramp was just slippery.

At the time, Biden made fun of President Trump walking gingerly down the ramp.

"Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. OK? Come on," Biden said last September.

One the other hand, there was nothing funny about Joe Biden's fall "up" the steps to Air Force One.

It made us wince.

It's time to stop pretending that everything is all right with Joe Biden.

Everything is not all right.

He's 78 now – older than any other president.

As Dr. Jackson has said, candidly, "Something's not right!" What's happening is very wrong. And it's not Joe Biden's fault alone.

Who choreographed the 2020 campaign of secrecy? Who kept Biden stashed away, in hiding, for weeks at time – every word uttered put in his mouth through a teleprompter. Still he had problems, lost his place, couldn't tell where he was.

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield wrote on Twitter after the stiarway incident, saying Biden "is fine," adding that the fall was "nothing more than a misstep on the stairs."

One the contrary, it was one of the worst falls I've ever seen a president suffer. It was more than one misstep on the stairs. It was a series of missteps.

The president can be seen holding the railing, but doesn't seem to be in control of his feet as he stumbles and is then unable to recover his balance.

Jackson, who said in February 2020 that Biden "might need" to endure cognitive testing, was the White House physician from 2013-2018 under both President Obama and President Trump.

Worst of all, Biden is surrounded by crises right now, crises of his own making. The biggest one is at the border, where the president has been told he has no obligation to follow the law of the land.

Unfortunately, there's no good outcome from this mess.

Half the country doesn't think Harris is up to the job, that she is unprepared, is unstable herself and way too radical by nature. That's what the Democrats were obviously counting upon.

Never before has America been less prepared for a national emergency. In fact, this is a national emergency – or a national calamity.

