S&P 500 rises lifted by tech, closes out best month since November

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, closing out March and the first quarter on a high note as investors rotated back into high-growth tech while weighing President Joe Biden’s big infrastructure spending plan.

The S&P 500 ended the session 0.4% higher at 3,972.89 after jumping 0.9% to hit a fresh intraday record high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite popped 1.5% to 13,246.87 as Apple, Microsoft and Facebook all gained at least 1.6%. Tesla popped more than 5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 85.41 points, or 0.3%, to 32,981.55.

The Dow and the S&P 500 climbed 6.6% and 4.3%, respectively, in March, posting their best month since November and their fourth positive month in five. For the quarter, the blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 rose 7.8% and 5.8%, respectively, for their fourth positive quarter in a row.

