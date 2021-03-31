A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyON WALL STREET
S&P 500 rises lifted by tech, closes out best month since November

But Dow Jones Industrial Average slips 85 points

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 31, 2021 at 5:01pm
(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, closing out March and the first quarter on a high note as investors rotated back into high-growth tech while weighing President Joe Biden’s big infrastructure spending plan.

The S&P 500 ended the session 0.4% higher at 3,972.89 after jumping 0.9% to hit a fresh intraday record high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite popped 1.5% to 13,246.87 as Apple, Microsoft and Facebook all gained at least 1.6%. Tesla popped more than 5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 85.41 points, or 0.3%, to 32,981.55.

The Dow and the S&P 500 climbed 6.6% and 4.3%, respectively, in March, posting their best month since November and their fourth positive month in five. For the quarter, the blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 rose 7.8% and 5.8%, respectively, for their fourth positive quarter in a row.

