Squirrel steals package from porch in Chicago

(UPI) – A Chicago family sitting on their front porch witnessed an unusual package theft when a squirrel grabbed the parcel and took it to the roof of a building.

Noemi Gutierrez said she was on her front porch with her family in Avondale when they spotted a squirrel approaching an Amazon package that had just been dropped off to a building across the street.

Gutierrez's mother recorded video as the squirrel grabbed the package and carried it to the roof of the building.

