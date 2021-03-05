A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
Stanford opens new research center linked to Chinese Community Party

Center’s goals to advance students’ understanding of China’s economic, political issues

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 5, 2021 at 1:43pm
(DAILY WIRE) – Stanford University introduced a new campus research hub that has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

In mid-February, the university opened the Stanford Center on China’s Economy and Institutions. The center is run by the Freeman Spogli Institute, a foreign policy organization that is connected to the Chinese government. The Freeman Spogli Institute has a history of coopering with China, though it refuses to disclose whether it has taken money from the Chinese government.

According to a report by The Washington Free Beacon, the Freeman Spogli Institute has ties to Peking University in Beijing which is run by a former Chinese spy named Qiu Shuiping. A report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute designated Peking University as a “high risk” organization for its involvement in Chinese defense research and links to state-owned nuclear weapons programs.

Read the full story ›

