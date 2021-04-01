State bill would ban 'white guilt' teaching in schools

Targeting the "critical race theory" teaching that has been implemented in schools across the nation since the death of George Floyd, a Texas state lawmaker introduced a bill banning the required teaching of concepts such as one race or sex being "inherently superior" to another.

Republican state Rep. James White's bill would make it illegal to teach in K-12 in Texas that "an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously," Fox News reported.

HB 4093, an education bill, would also forbid teaching that a person should be treated differently or "discriminated against" based on their race or sex and that "members of one race or sex cannot and should not attempt to treat others without respect to race or sex."

In addition, it bars institutions and instructors from teaching that a person's morality is derived from their skin color or sex, that a person "bears responsibility" for past actions by other members of their race or sex and that a person should feel "guilt" for their race or sex.

Teachers also must not be required to teach that "meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist, or were created by a members of a particular race to oppress members of another race."

Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist who has launched a campaign against critical race theory in governmental and publicly funded institutions, called the bill a "major step forward" for the nation.

"Texas is a flagship conservative state and model for legislatures across the country," he said on Twitter. "If we pass this bill, we will protect millions of families from critical race theory and inspire other states to take action."

The Texas legislation also would cut off private funding from groups to develop such curriculum.

The bill also mandates basic civics lessons on government and citizenship as well as teaching on "the fundamental moral, political, and intellectual foundations of the American experiment in self-government."

Carol Swain, a former Princeton and Vanderbilt political science professor who served as vice chairman of the 1776 Commission, said in an interview in February that having already "destroyed" higher education, the political left is ramping up its effort to fundamentally transform K-12 schooling, teaching children that anything associated with Western Civilization is dangerous.

WND recently reported a veteran Philadelphia public teacher is warning that critical race theory aims to "disrupt and dismantle" and is "definitely not sensitivity and it's definitely not diversity."

And even French politicians, intellectuals and journalists have been warning that progressive American ideas on race, gender and post-colonialism undermine society, with President Emanuel Macron announcing an investigation into what the government regards as destabilizing influences.

