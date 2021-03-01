States abandoning voting rule changes used for 2020 election

A number of states that were critical to Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory are now abandoning the rules that likely made his win possible, according to a new analysis from Just the News.

There was a long list of rule changes made before the 2020 vote that were the focus of lawsuits, but judges uniformly rejected the cases on procedural grounds rather than on the issues raised.

The president's lawyers and his allies argued the Constitution gives state legislatures the power to regulate elections, and many state officials simply ignored laws

At issue were requirements for signature verification, postmarks, deadlines and more. In Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court ordered ballots to be counted days after the election in violation of state laws.

Now Just the News reports multiple states, including several swing states, are moving to roll back the changes in voting rules and regulations to the standards used before the 2020 election.

"The efforts come after an historically chaotic election process that has left millions of Americans doubtful of election fairness, security, transparency and accountability," the report said.

The changes included "expansive mail-in voting, expanded early voting, relaxation of verification rules, and extensions to ballot receipt deadlines," the report said. "Those rules likely contributed to a record 158,000,000-plus votes cast in the 2020 election. But the relaxation of various voting requirements has also led to significant distrust in the election system: Nearly 40% of voters believe that U.S. elections are beset by fraud, while a similar number claim that such concerns haven't been properly vetted by public authorities."

The analysis found that in Georgia, which went for Biden in one of several razor-thin margins, the state Senate has approved a requirement that voters submit photocopies of voter identification documents in order to obtain an absentee ballot application.

It also would kill the current signature-matching system that critics charge is ripe for fraud, the report said.

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania, where Biden wont by fewer than 100,000 votes, want to get rid of the state's "no-excuse" mail-in voting, adopted during the run-up to 2020.

"By removing the provisions of law that allow for no-excuse mail-in ballots, we can regain some trust in our elections' integrity," explained the promoters of the plan, state Sens. Patrick Stefano and Doug Mastriano.

Stefano wants also to tighten the requirements for mail-in ballots, allowing only the Pennsylvania Department of State to distribute them.

"By guaranteeing that eligible voters must apply for a mail-in ballot for each election, and that only the Department of State may distribute the applications to apply for mail-in ballots," he explained, "we can address much of the confusion and frustration that surrounded our most recent election cycle."

Pennsylvania state Rep. Dan Moul also wants to make sure that the only legal way for a voter to vote by mail is to return the ballot via the U.S. Postal Service or in person.

And, the report said, a bill in Arizona, where Biden won another narrow victory, would make it a felony for any public official to send out a mail-in ballot to any voter not already on the state's early voting list.

