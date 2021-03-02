A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Stocks pull back after big rally, Dow closes more than 100 points lower

'Markets may be trapped in a tug-of-war'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2021 at 4:34pm
(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday led by technology names, as the market gave back some of the strong gains from the previous session.

The S&P 500 slid 0.8% to 3,870.29 after the broad equity benchmark rallied more than 2% Monday for its best day since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 143.99 points, or 0.5%, to 31,391.52. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.7% to 13,358.79 as Apple and Facebook fell about more than 2% each. Amazon and Microsoft both slipped 1%, while Tesla dropped 4.5%.

Tech and consumer discretionary were the two worst-performing sectors, falling more than 1% each. The slight gains in materials provided the broader market with some cushion.

