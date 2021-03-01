Stocks rocket higher in broad rally to start March

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks jumped sharply on Monday in a broad-based rally as stocks tied to the economic reopening jumped on vaccine optimism, while tech names rebounded from steep losses last week.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 603.14 points, or 2%, to 31,535.51, boosted by a 5.8% jump in Boeing. The S&P 500 gained 2.4% to 3,901.82 as all 11 sectors registered gains, posting its best day since June 5. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which shed 4.9% last week, also popped 3% to 13,588.83.

Only a total of 38 stocks in the S&P 500 posted losses on Monday. And at the Big Board, advancers outnumbered decliners by four-to-one. Energy and financials, which are popular cyclical plays, jumped 2.6% and 3.2% amid optimism on vaccines. Meanwhile, high-growth tech shares outperformed as rates stabilized. Apple popped 5.4% and Tesla rose 6.4%.

