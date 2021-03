(PEOPLE) – Dogs may be man's best friend, but apparently, a unicorn – a stuffed purple one at that – is a dog's best friend.

Animal control officers were called to a North Carolina Dollar General store after a stray dog kept coming into the store and beelining for the toy aisle.

"He went straight for the unicorn, the same one every time," says Joe Newburn, a supervisor at Duplin County Animal Services.

