Suez Canal still closed as cargo ship remains stuck

(ZEROHEDGE) – As many as 237 vessels are waiting to transit the Suez Canal; the number is up from 185 on Wednesday and 100 on Tuesday. With multiple attempts to refloat the ship (all unsuccessful), the number of vessels waiting to transit the canal will likely increase. This is the moment when part of the global supply chain seizes up.

The technical manager of the mega containership stranded in the Suez Canal said, "another effort to re-float the vessel will be undertaken later in the day after an earlier attempt was unsuccessful," according to Al Arabiya English.

The shutdown of the world's most important shipping lane appears to be causing all sorts of havoc across the global supply chain. As we noted moments ago, global shippers are rerouting ships from the Suez to around the Cape of Good Hope.

