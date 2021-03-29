A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money U.S.
Tesla double-charges some customers for new cars, leaving them panicked

Takes tens of thousands of dollars from bank accounts without authorization or warning

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 29, 2021 at 4:55pm
(CNBC) -- Last week, after paying for brand new Tesla electric cars, Southern California residents Tom Slattery, Christopher T. Lee and Clark Peterson told CNBC they were gobsmacked to find the company had charged them twice, taking tens of thousands of dollars from their bank accounts without authorization or warning, then giving them a frustrating runaround when they sought refunds.

CNBC reviewed records including motor vehicle purchase agreements, correspondence with Tesla and bank statements to confirm their stories.

Two other customers, whose identities are known to CNBC but who asked to remain anonymous for privacy reasons, said they also experienced duplicate debit charges from Tesla, leaving them in distress. One of them faces overdraft fees and looming finance charges on credit card bills due at the end of the month.

Read the full story ›

