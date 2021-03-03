A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Texas '100% open' while Biden says wait another year

Gov. Greg Abbott lifts coronavirus restrictions, California governor calls it 'absolutely reckless'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published March 2, 2021 at 7:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

An audience member listens to President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on restoring energy dominance in the Permian Basin prior to signing presidential permits Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Double Eagle Oil Rig in Midland, Texas. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

Shortly after Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday his state will be open "100%" after a year of coronavirus restrictions, President Biden told reporters the nation may have to wait another year before it returns to normal.

Abbott's executive order, which will go into effect March 10, allows all businesses to fully reopen and revoke the statewide mask mandate.

"To be clear, COVID has not, like, suddenly disappeared," Abbott said at a news conference at a restaurant in Lubbock, Texas. "COVID still exists in Texas, the United States and across the globe, but it is clear from the recoveries, the vaccinations, from the reduced hospitalizations and from the safe practices Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed."

Meanwhile, Biden was asked Tuesday by a reporter when the nation will return to "normal."

TRENDING: 'So cool': Kathryn Limbaugh shares Rush's final moments

"I've been cautioned not to give an answer for that because we do not know for sure. But my hope is by this time next year we’ll be back to normal," he replied. "But again it depends on people to continue, to continue to be smart and understand that we still can have significant losses."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom reacted on Twitter to Abbott's move, calling it "absolutely reckless."

Is Texas doing the right thing?

Abbott cited the lowest positivity rate in the state in months as well as the distribution of vaccines. He said that by next Wednesday, according to health experts,  7 million shots will have been administered in the state.

Anyone who wants a shot will be able to get one within a few months, he said.

The governor said businesses will have the freedom to limit capacity or implement safety protocols if they want.

He said county judges will have the authority to implement COVID-19 mitigation measures if hospitalizations rise above 15% of bed capacity in any region for seven straight days.

But no one can be jailed for not following county orders or for not wearing a mask.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

wnd-donation-graphic-3-2021

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Texas '100% open' while Biden says wait another year
Biden wants to return to notorious U.N. Human Rights Council
Congressman Jim Jordan calls for hearing on 'cancel culture'
Pope Francis: Another 'great flood' possible due to global warming
DHS chief: Trump 'gutted' immigration system, no 'crisis' at border
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×