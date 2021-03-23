Thousands take action opposing COVID vaccines developed with fetal cells

Thousands of Catholics, including some leaders of prominent organizations, have signed a document that opposes COVID vaccines developed using fetal cells.

Judie Brown, president of the American Life League, highlighted "a call to arms for Catholics and all men and women of good will."

The issue is that while COVID vaccines approved for emergency use don't contain cells of aborted infants, some were developed using such cells.

The document, "State of Conscience To Awaken Conscience," was produced by a professor, Catherine Pakaluk, to give Catholics "a voice in resisting the so-called consensus from Catholic leaders who have jumped on the COVID-19 vaccine train."

Several Catholic organizations have recommended the use of the vaccines, arguing that it's for the greater good.

Brown said: "In the age of Biden and the recent confirmation of avid pro-abortion politician Xavier Becerra, it is certainly appropriate to ask whether or not Americans will continue to enjoy freedom of conscience. We already had concerns when the Biden administration offered its support of the radical Equality Act, which is set to cancel freedoms that we have always taken for granted, including freedom of religion and freedom of conscience. What a perfect storm for Becerra and his many godless allies."

The document said the signers reject any "consensus" that benefiting from the death of an unborn child is good.

"We deplore the lack of moral imagination displayed by public health officials, politicians, and all those who disregard the natural disgust felt by persons who wish to remain separate from the crime of abortion in every way possible," the statement continued. "We are told there is nearly ubiquitous use of HEK-293 cells in the scientific and medical industry. If this is so, we take it to be evidence of structures of sin surrounding abortion. We invite (and call upon our lawmakers to require) all product manufacturers to reveal publicly and label their use of these cells, so that we can go forward avoiding such products. More has been done to resist animal cruelty and the use of genetically modified organisms than to resist the benefiting from the murder of a child."

Brown said: "We have known for decades that cells from aborted children were being used in research and for the creation of vaccines, for testing practices, and in other scientific pursuits. Professor Dianne Irving was one of the first academics to speak out publicly against this. In fact, she called out government scientists and exposed their fraudulent practices, made possible by their denial that a human embryo was indeed a human being.

"Remember that human embryos are created in the image and likeness of God—just like you and me! … The evil creep of the denial of freedom of conscience and religion will end when we step up and speak out. The Statement of Conscience is a great way to begin."

The statement said, "We find insufficient the accounts of moralists who lean on casuistical distinctions, originally designed to analyze private action in a Christian society, when we are crushed by a public edifice determined to protect the so-called ‘right to abortion’, and determined in addition to benefit from its byproducts in many ways beyond the current (and previous) vaccines. We know that trafficking in aborted fetal body parts exists and amounts to an industry. The acceptance of the use of tissues derived in the past does have implications for incentivizing this industry. While no attention is given to the truth about human life in the public square, and while academia, the media, and elite institutions remain in the grips of a 'culture of death,' we believe a more radical public witness is needed today."

