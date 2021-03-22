Trump: 'We don't have freedom of the press'

Donald Trump was in a constant war during his presidency with what he called the "fake news" media, notably fighting the now debunked claim that he colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

It hasn't gotten any better since leaving office, he said in an interview.

"No. We don't have freedom of the press for one thing. You don't have freedom of the press. Big Tech has gone wild," he told Lisa Boothe on her podcast Monday, the Washington Examiner reported.

"And I'm able to get the word out because, you know, I'm able to get it, and then everybody picks it up, including Big Tech, which is sort of interesting."

He said the "cancel culture" is shutting down opinions that don't align with progressive ideology.

"Freedom of the press is absolutely gone. And the press is just very dishonest. You see the way they cover the border," he said. "They're not going to talk about the border and other things, plenty of other things, I could go through a whole list, but it's really a terrible thing. It's never happened to this extent ever before, never happened."

In his rally speech Jan. 6, Trump said "media is the biggest problem we have as far as I’m concerned, single biggest problem, the fake news and the Big Tech."

An Axios poll in January found 56% of Americans believe journalists and reporters "are purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations."

