A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Trump: 'We don't have freedom of the press'

'It's never happened to this extent ever before'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published March 22, 2021 at 12:14pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House after disembarking Marine One Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, concluding their trip to Palm Beach, Florida. (Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks)

Donald Trump was in a constant war during his presidency with what he called the "fake news" media, notably fighting the now debunked claim that he colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

It hasn't gotten any better since leaving office, he said in an interview.

"No. We don't have freedom of the press for one thing. You don't have freedom of the press. Big Tech has gone wild," he told Lisa Boothe on her podcast Monday, the Washington Examiner reported.

"And I'm able to get the word out because, you know, I'm able to get it, and then everybody picks it up, including Big Tech, which is sort of interesting."

TRENDING: 'Hottest ticket in social media': Trump to launch own platform

He said the "cancel culture" is shutting down opinions that don't align with progressive ideology.

"Freedom of the press is absolutely gone. And the press is just very dishonest. You see the way they cover the border," he said. "They're not going to talk about the border and other things, plenty of other things, I could go through a whole list, but it's really a terrible thing. It's never happened to this extent ever before, never happened."

In his rally speech Jan. 6, Trump said "media is the biggest problem we have as far as I’m concerned, single biggest problem, the fake news and the Big Tech."

An Axios poll in January found 56% of Americans believe journalists and reporters "are purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations."

Does America have freedom of the press today?

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







New York Times fails to dismiss defamation claim by Project Veritas
Trump: 'We don't have freedom of the press'
U.N. told its violence-against-children campaign must oppose abortion
Sheriff sued for program that 'harasses' people who haven't committed crimes
Family regains title to home confiscated over $4,300 debt
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×