Trump: Joe Biden is allowing America to be 'destroyed'

Former President Trump on Tuesday blasted President Biden for reversing immigration policy implemented over the past two years in response to the 2019 border crisis.

"When I was President, our Southern border was in great shape – stronger, safer, and more secure than ever before," Trump said in a statement.

"We ended Catch-and-Release, shut down asylum fraud, and crippled the vicious smugglers, drug dealers, and human traffickers," he said.

"Our country is being destroyed at the Southern border, a terrible thing to see!"

During his presidency, Trump built miles of border wall, required asylum applicants to wait in Mexico for their cases to be decided and more.

Biden has issued a flood of executive orders that have signaled the border is open for illegal immigrants. Among the results is that unaccompanied children have filled the detention centers built under President Obama that Democrats called "cages" during the Trump administration.

There's even talk of hauling some to Virginia to house at a military base.

Texas authorities have complained that the federal government is turning loose COVID-positive illegals into Texas cities.

