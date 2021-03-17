A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump says he'll announce decision on 2024 campaign once midterm elections are finished

Joe Setyon, The Western Journal By Joe Setyon, The Western Journal
Published March 16, 2021 at 9:18pm
Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday "we're going to take a look and we'll see" after being asked if he was considering a 2024 presidential run.

"Will you run again, Mr. President? Are you considering 2024?" host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump on Fox News.

"Well based on every poll, they want me to run again, but we're going to take a look and we'll see," he said.

"First steps first, we have to see what we can do with the House," the former president said.

TRENDING: Vulgar, politicized Grammys suffer serious ratings crash as Americans tune out

"I think we have a very, very good chance of taking back the House," he added, pointing to gains Republicans made in the lower chamber of Congress in the last elections.

"I think we have a chance to do better in the Senate. We need leadership in the Senate, which frankly, we don't have," Trump said.

Trump indicated he would make his decision about running again following the 2022 midterms.

"We'll make our decision after that," he said.

It's not the first time Trump has been asked about his 2024 plans.

Trump would not reveal his 2024 plans during his appearance last month on the Newsmax TV segment “Greg Kelly Reports,” but said the poll numbers still show that Americans support him.

“I won’t say yet, but we have tremendous support. And I’m looking at poll numbers [that] are through the roof,” Trump told Newsmax.

Trump said any hope that impeachment would relegate him to political limbo has effectively failed.

“I’m the only guy who gets impeached and my numbers go up,” Trump said. “Figure that one out.

“Let’s say somebody gets impeached, typically your numbers would go down. They would go down like a dead balloon.”

But after the Senate acquitted Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection during the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, the opposite happened, according to Trump.

“The numbers are very good; they’re very high; I think they’re higher than they were before the election, and they were high at the election,” the former president added. “They like the job — we did a great job.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

