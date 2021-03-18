Up to two-thirds of entry-level tech jobs go to foreign guest-workers seeking green cards

(ZEROHEDGE) – A new report from Bloomberg reveals that up to two-thirds of entry-level tech jobs go to foreign guest workers from low-ranked colleges who don't dare complain about long work, long hours and low wages lest they destroy their chances of a green card – as opposed to hiring debt-laden American graduates willing to grind just as hard, yet have no such immigration leverage to exploit.

According to the report, the United States in 2018 had "between 96,000 and 143,000 openings in IT occupa­tions that typically went to candidates with a bachelor’s degree or higher in computer science or engineering."

Meanwhile, the government grants annual "Occupational Practical Training" (OPT) work permits to hundreds of thousands of foreigners attending American universities - while also inviting roughly 85,000 foreign graduates to reside and work in the United States on H-1B work visas.

Read the full story ›