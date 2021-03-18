A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyBOOM TIMES BEHIND?
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Up to two-thirds of entry-level tech jobs go to foreign guest-workers seeking green cards

Low-ranked college grads don't dare complain about long hours, low wages

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 18, 2021 at 3:56pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – A new report from Bloomberg reveals that up to two-thirds of entry-level tech jobs go to foreign guest workers from low-ranked colleges who don't dare complain about long work, long hours and low wages lest they destroy their chances of a green card – as opposed to hiring debt-laden American graduates willing to grind just as hard, yet have no such immigration leverage to exploit.

According to the report, the United States in 2018 had "between 96,000 and 143,000 openings in IT occupa­tions that typically went to candidates with a bachelor’s degree or higher in computer science or engineering."

Meanwhile, the government grants annual "Occupational Practical Training" (OPT) work permits to hundreds of thousands of foreigners attending American universities - while also inviting roughly 85,000 foreign graduates to reside and work in the United States on H-1B work visas.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×