A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. aircraft carrier deploys in Mediterranean

Damascus prepares to push on the Northwest

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 11, 2021 at 4:54pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(SOUTHFRONT) – The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and its Carrier Strike Group have entered the Mediterranean Sea. This makes it, currently, the closest aircraft carrier to the Middle East. It has been quite a while since the U.S. hasn’t had one of its super warships deployed in or near the Persian Gulf.

Starting in the spring of 2019, the U.S. Navy has been publicly ordered to keep a near-constant presence in the region, as if this were something new.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that a global posture review is taking place, and it would be reconsidered whether a carrier was even needed in the region. Still, the Mediterranean Sea is quite nearby, and the removal of the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) from the Persian Gulf was a political move.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Why I am leaving a great career in public education
Moscow partially shuts down Twitter in legal dispute
Report says China in violation of UN Genocide Convention
U.S. aircraft carrier deploys in Mediterranean
GameStop drops by 40% in 25 minutes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×