UK teacher faces suspension for showing students cartoon of Prophet Muhammad

(DAILY CALLER) – A teacher in the U.K. was suspended after showing students an “inappropriate” cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad and has faced threats as protesters have called for the teacher’s termination, the numerous sources reported Thursday.

The teacher showed students satirical cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad that were featured in the French satire magazine Charlie Hebdo during a lesson on Monday at Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire, according to Euro News. The teacher was suspended after the lesson, and the school was investigating the incident, which sparked protests outside the school Thursday and Friday.

Protesters demanded the teacher be fired for showing students the cartoon, which is considered insulting in Islam. The school’s head teacher Gary Kibble said the teacher had “given their most sincere apologies,” according to the BBC. Kibble also apologized “unequivocally” to parents for what happened.

Read the full story ›