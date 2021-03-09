University group promotes online stripping

Strip shows once were reserved to windowless buildings along seedy streets in American cities.

Now they're online, and a student group at Ohio State University is promoting them as part of its "Sex Week."

The Federalist reported the Student Advocates of Sexual Health Awareness organization, SASHA, listed by the university as a "pending" student group, held a seminar Feb. 20 that promoted OnlyFans.

That's a company that hosts private online channels for people to perform livestreams, and sell nude photos and videos.

"Starting an OnlyFans? Join us for a panel with OnlyFans content creators to discuss their experiences and destigmatizing digital sex work," read the group’s registration page.

Consumers pay fees for access.

join us for onlyfans: behind the scenes tonight at 4!! pic.twitter.com/2hKsMnZTx4 — SEX WEEK at OSU (@sexweekosu) February 20, 2021

A tweet promoting the school's "Sex Week" activities invited students to "join us for onlyfans: behind the scenes tonight at 4!!"

The Federalist reported that while SASHA's status is marked "pending" on the university website, the organization is active on campus.

"It’s unclear whether its funding comes from the public school that receives federal tax dollars. Last year the Ohio State University raked in $43 million in emergency pandemic aid passed by Congress. According to SASHA’s page on the school’s website, members are not charged dues."

The operations of OnlyFans, based in London, are legal. Quora.com said girls make from $100 up to $10,000 every month by doing custom requests on the site.

SASHA says it believes "that realistic sexual health is interdisciplinary, and includes non-traditional topics like LGBTQ sex ed, healthy masculinity, gender equality, and reproductive rights."

Other seminar topics during the week include abortion and "ethical" production of porn.

