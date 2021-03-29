University won't rehire instructor of 25 years after using phrase 'Chinese virus'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A public university will not renew its contract with a long-time engineering instructor after he used the term “Chinese virus” in an email to a student.

“The University of Cincinnati did not renew a contract with a professor accused of calling COVID-19 ‘the Chinese Virus,'” The Enquirer reported, based on a statement from a university spokesperson.

University officials placed John Ucker on administrative leave on September 18 from his position as an engineering instructor, pending a review by the school’s equal access office.

