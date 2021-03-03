A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. Wire World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. troops come under rocket fire in Iraq a week after Biden's Syria airstrike

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published March 3, 2021 at 12:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

American forces came under attack in Iraq early Wednesday.

The attack struck the Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province, which hosts U.S., coalition and Iraqi forces, according to Reuters.

CBS News reported that a civilian contractor died due to a heart attack during the rocket attack but there were no casualties among U.S. or coalition troops. Details about the contractor's nationality were not immediately available.

About 2,000 U.S. troops were at the base.

TRENDING: 'So cool': Kathryn Limbaugh shares Rush's final moments

Maj. Gen. Tahseen al-Khafaji of the Iraqi security forces told NBC News the attack happened at 7:30 a.m. local time.

Last week, President Joe Biden, who had criticized former President Donald Trump for ordering attacks in Syria, sent U.S. jets to attack a site on the Syria side of the Iraq-Syria border. The strike was in retaliation for attacks by Iran-backed militia forces on bases in Iraq. One U.S. contractor was killed in those attacks.

After the U.S. strike, the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve has upped the threat level for U.S. forces in Iraq.

No claim of responsibility for the attack was made as of early Wednesday, and Iraqi officials said it was unclear who launched the rockets.

Reuters reported that up to 13 rockets were launched at the base from a location about five miles away.

The rocket launcher was found in the al-Bayader agricultural area near the town of al-Baghdadi, which is northwest of Baghdad, according to CNN.

It said the pro-Shiite group Sabereen news published images on Telegram showing a rocket launcher that it claimed was the one that attacked the base, but the claim could not be verified.

The base hit Wednesday was the same one attacked by Iran-supported militia groups in 2020 in response to the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The attack comes as Pope Francis prepares to visit Iraq. The pope will be in Iraq from Friday through Sunday.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×