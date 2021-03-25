A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Veteran investor says governments are planning to totally outlaw Bitcoin

Claims financial elite cannot tolerate what they can't control

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 25, 2021 at 2:50pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) – Veteran investor Ray Dalio warns that governments across the globe are planning to outlaw Bitcoin because the financial elite cannot tolerate something that they don’t have monopoly control over.

“Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing,” Dalio told Yahoo Finance.

“So, I think that it would be very likely that you will have it, under a certain set of circumstances, outlawed the way gold was outlawed,” he added.

