Voter remorse over Biden and his puppet masters

Now that the über-left are in control of this nation, Americans – including leftists – are beginning to see what's in store for us. The result is massive voter remorse for many people who voted for Biden for no other reason than to stick it to Trump.

The radical left has openly declared war on America. It is ruthlessly attacking our history, culture, faith, populace, books, games, language, race relations, schools and freedoms. They are not even pretending to be guided by the Constitution and Bill of Rights anymore.

Yet ironically, it also means their greedy power-mad totalitarian strategies are now on full display for everyone to see. Their policies and tactics are being described by some as jaw dropping. "It is little wonder that an increasingly flabbergasted citizenry, as well as many nations throughout the world, are beginning to question what sort of future is in store for the United States," observes Steve McCann on American Thinker. Even press secretary Jen Psaki can't come up with enough lies to defend what's happening at the southern border.

Biden's popularity continues to sink as House Democrats advance their far-left agenda at lightning speed, including the Equality Act, H.R. 1 (codifying election fraud) and mass amnesty for illegal immigrants. This is just a taste of things to come.

It's important to realize that Biden – with his physical and mental decline – is not "responsible" for these radical policies. He is being controlled by a mysterious off-stage cabal. So when I say "Biden," I mean the current puppet-controlled administration.

Within the first 11 days of his "administration" – 11 days! – Biden managed to kill America's energy independence, trash tens of thousands of high-paying jobs, open the borders, roll out the welcome mat for human traffickers and drug lords, set the stage for socialized medicine, move toward implementing the ruinous Green New Deal, attack the military, drastically ramp up regulations, increase the federal deficit, keep schools closed and put America back into the globalist agenda. And that was just in the first 11 days.

We can also look forward to gun control and confiscation, the end of the First Amendment (free speech and religious freedom), packing the Supreme Court, changing election laws forever, implementing widespread surveillance and social credit systems, and further pushing "woke" ideology on anyone and everyone. Whee, are we having fun yet?

I suspect a lot of the casual suburban leftists who railed against Trump always took their constitutional freedoms for granted. Now that the über-left is working hard to give America a "great reset," many are becoming away of just how fragile our God-given rights are in the face of a hostile government. As a result, there is a massive case of voter remorse for those who wanted to eject the Orange Man from office. (The rest of us, who know Trump won the election in a landslide, aren't surprised.)

Which leads to an interesting question. Is there anyone out there (except for the bootlicking press, which is simply doing it for "show") who genuinely likes what the Biden administration is doing? Is there anyone who approves of thousands of immigrant kids kept in "cages"? Is there anyone who can logically explain why it's more environmentally sound to transport oil by truck and train than by pipeline? Is there anyone who can put aside feeeeelings and tell me why an insane Trump-hating Muslim who murders 10 people in Colorado means a law-abiding citizen in Texas must turn in his firearms? Anyone?

In fact, more and more people who voted "against" Trump (because no one in his right mind voted "for" Biden) are getting cold feet.

"Supporters of Democrat Joe Biden have begun expressing 'voter remorse' as his administration continues to push deeply unpopular far-left policies," reports the Neon Nettle. "Biden's popularity has continued to sink as House Democrats advance their far-left agenda. ..."

This supports an earlier Neon Nettle article, which stated: "Twitter has been flooded with messages expressing deep regret from Americans who voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Social media users have been sharing text message conversations that reveal many Biden voters feel betrayed. … These voters were promised a 'moderate' president who would 'unite' America, restore the economy, and reveal his plan to 'end' the coronavirus pandemic. They are now realizing it was all one big lie."

Radical leftists knew they couldn't pass their radical agenda through legislation, so their only option was to use a feeble old man to wield the pen through executive orders. Yay for dictatorship!

The ironic thing is how many people, steeped in Trump Derangement Syndrome, honestly and firmly believed Trump was the dictator, little realizing they were the useful idiots for the left's puppet masters. Now that an actual dictatorship is in place (not Biden, but those who control him), they're about to see just how far America can sink. But at least Biden isn't tweeting mean words.

Ironically, the classic leftist tactic of divide-and-conquer may backfire. Right now we are in the midst of a "woke" nightmare. Thanks to the efforts of the Five Big Evils (Big Tech, Hollywood, public education, mainstream media, government), America has never been more divided.

Or has it? Interestingly, there seems to be a growing unity among those who realize maybe the Constitution and Bill of Rights might have some merit after all. The Democrats' tactic to divide-and-conquer may have the opposite effect as people rally around the God-given rights they formerly took for granted. More and more people are realizing that "systemic racism" and "white supremacy" are merely clever and manipulative advertising campaigns that disguise a massive power-grab on a scale never before seen.

"The time has come for Americans of all races to snap out of their complacency and stop being played for fools and understand that the American left and the Democrat Party have but one goal: to assume in perpetuity the reins of power and transform the nation into a one-party hybrid socialist state," concludes Steve McCann. "They do not care if someone is African American, Hispanic, Asian, or White as long as they can manipulate these groups by pitting one against the other. They are ruthless in their tactics and determined to prevail."

In other words, people may be starting to realize who the TRUE domestic terrorists are. It's about flippin' time.

