WarnerMedia CEO apologizes after saying pandemic has been 'really good for CNN ratings'

(SUMMIT NEWS) – WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar apologized after celebrating the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has been "really good for (CNN) ratings."

Kilar made the initial remarks during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

"It turns out that pandemic is a pretty big part of the news cycle, and that's not going away anytime soon," Kilar said. "If you take a look at the ratings and the performance, it's going well. And I think it's going well because, A, the team at CNN is doing a fantastic job. And B, it turns out that the pandemic and the way that we can help inform and contextualize the pandemic, it turns out it's really good for ratings," he added.

