White House confirms Biden will sign gun control executive orders

(DAILY CALLER) – White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Friday that President Joe Biden intends to sign executive orders instituting increased gun control.

“Yes,” Psaki flatly stated in response to a question on the subject during Friday’s press briefing. “I can’t give you an exact time frame in part, because they have to go through a review process, which is something that we do from here.”

“I will note that when we, when the president was the vice president in the Obama-Biden administration, he helped put in place twenty three executive actions to combat gun violence,” she continued. “It’s one of the levers that we can use that any federal government, any president, can use to help address the prevalence of gun violence and address community safety around the country.”

