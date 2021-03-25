A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
HealthPAN-DEMONIUM
White House targets COVID-19 vaccine skeptics with $10B persuasion push

Focus will be on rural, underserved communities

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 25, 2021 at 2:40pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The White House on Thursday will unveil a nearly $10 billion effort to persuade people in areas hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic they should get vaccinated.

Starting in April, funding will go out to nearly 1,400 centers, serving one-fifth of people living in rural communities. Ninety-one percent of center patients live at or below the federal poverty line, and 60% are racial or ethnic minorities.

With the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly on the wane, there's rising concern that broad swaths of the public won't get vaccinated, either out of skepticism or lack of access in rural and other underserved communities.

Read the full story ›

