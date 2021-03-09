The white people who should be ashamed

Practically everywhere you turn there is a fatuous, enlightened, white, liberal, elitist bigot telling other people they should be ashamed for being white. This evolving pandemic of stupidity may be in the neoteric stages of social-behavioral demagoguery, but that's not to say it hasn't been spectacularly well received by those who use the space between their ears as repositories for that which falls from chickens to the floor. Hence the prefix for the single syllable descriptive of their brains.

That said, after ruminating upon the demands by these invidious Mohocks of ophidian origin, I've realized that they present an argument that has merit. Thus, I hereby now proclaim that I am in agreement with the progeny of Satan who are advancing the white-shame narrative.

I submit that it's the white, liberal trust-fund babies sponsored by George Soros et al. who should be ashamed for being white devils. They should be ashamed for undermining hardworking Americans who have the singular desire of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. They're a disgrace to all Americans who reject skin-color of any hew as a qualifier for success or failure.

White, liberal wannabe-commies should be ashamed of being the godless whites applauding the successful theft of a presidential election, thus making election outcomes in many Third World countries trustworthier than in the United States.

White, liberal anarchists – who actually would have us believe a teetering old sot with dementia and a hair-sniffing fetish and an amoral hoydenish who has a legendary track record for sleeping with equally repulsive married men are capable administrators – should be ashamed of being white. The liberal whites supporting a woman ashamed of her nationality to the point that she pretends to be another nationality should be ashamed. The cherry on the top of this chamber pot filled to overflowing is the son of the hair-sniffing-liar-in-chief, who is a crack cocaine addict wholly given over to the most base practices of sexual depravity.

TRENDING: Susan Rice conducts New Age ritual in heart of White House

White liberals should be ashamed of their billionaire underwriters like Mark Cuban, the owner of some basketball team who forbade the American National Anthem from being played in the arena the team calls home. I'm guessing he preferred the CCP national anthem.

White, liberal, elitist bigots should be ashamed for their corruption of public schools. White liberals should be ashamed for advancing a hebephrenic psychological mental illness of aberrant sexual practices under the charade of normalcy.

As I wrote in an article titled, "Homosexuality: Neither Normal Nor Natural":

Homosexuality is not normal nor is it natural, it is sexual perversion. That fact is hidden behind a veil of misnaming in the attempt to avoid factually identifying the act of homosexuality for what it is, i.e., sexual perversion. Transgenderism is born out a gender dysphoria, which is a severe mental disorder. The treatment is through psychiatric protocols, not surgically disfiguring one's body in a hopeless attempt to become another gender. Those advocating sex-change surgery and/or some level of dressing and behaving like a member of the opposite sex, would not hesitate to treat it as severe mental illness, if the same person thought they were a male or female dog. They wouldn't advocate species-change surgery, they'd recommend a good psychiatric group. But, common sense and rational reasoning has been subverted by their demonic fixation to alter that which God created. How can anyone look at Richard Levine, Biden's supposed assistant secretary of health and not question his sanity? He has renamed himself Rachel following the butchering of his body. In what scenario can any rational person believe Richard Levine looks in the mirror and breaks into lyrics of "I Feel Pretty"? It would be massively dishonest to even suggest there isn't something wrong with him on a mental health level. Instead of treating this mental illness using psychiatric protocols, there are discussions about whether of not transgendered men can have menstrual cycles. We are bombarded with commercials promoting the idea from companies like Gillette shaving products. All of this is an orchestrated effort to give credibility to this insanity.

Better than thou white liberals living in the drug-infested, disease-infected celluloid capital of fantasyland where they sell their souls and bodies to perverted old liberal white men like Harvey Weinstein for a chance to make believe on camera should buy airtime to confess they are ashamed of their depravity as white people. These liberal, white endogenic marplots who foolishly fancy themselves as knowing what is best for America can't manage their own lives.

It would be grossly irresponsible for me not to point out the shame white liberals should confess based upon the industrialized system of human extermination thanks to their obtaining court-ordered constitutional protection funded by no-opt out provisions passed into law liberal whites and white judges.

They want white people to be ashamed? We proud Americans agree – hellish proponents of social and skin-color discord should be shamed.

Let those of who claim the name of Christ stop welcoming their evil into the church and start fighting back with prayer and obedience to God. The devil is powerless against both, when righteous individuals practice them.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].