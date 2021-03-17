Will cancel culture dare cancel Saint Patrick?

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

In a culture that has drifted far from the anchor of biblical truth and its Judeo-Christian heritage, nothing should surprise us anymore. Amid our nationwide celebration of the spiritual titan Saint Patrick, can we expect his name and legacy also to be put on the chopping block?

Recently Franklin Graham said: "Madness is sweeping across our country. I am referring to the ever-widening spread of what has been dubbed cancel culture, the suppression and intolerance of people whose viewpoints differ from what our godless society has deemed fitting and appropriate. Not surprisingly, the overwhelmingly left-wing cancel culture has aimed it’s most vicious verbal darts squarely at Christians."

Anti-God, anti-marriage, anti-family and anti-freedom forces are look for ways to tear down traditional America. It's not just fictional characters like Mr. Potato Head, Pepe Le Pew, Peter Pan, Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, but historical icons like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Christopher Columbus and Thomas Jefferson. San Francisco recently removed more than 44 heroes from high school names!

Before they aim their heat-seeking missiles at the historical Christian leader whom we honor this week in America and abroad, let's "head them off at the pass" by eliminating some of the myths surrounding him. Let's take the wind out of their sails and then honor one of the greatest Christian leaders who ever lived.

5 myths surrounding Patrick

Patrick was not Irish.

As a young man he had no interest in God.

He never drove out any snakes, because there were none in Ireland.

His use of a shamrock to teach the Trinity is cute for children, but it's just a myth.

There is no such thing as a leprechaun.

Now, I'm not a party pooper. I enjoy a celebration, but I enjoy it even more when I understand what's legitimate and what's legend.

Amid the green, the parades, the parties with Irish stew and toasts to the "luck of the Irish," let's go behind the blarney and focus on an incredible man of God who transformed a nation through the proclamation of the gospel and the planting of churches.

The real story of Saint Patrick

Years ago, when I ministered in Ireland, I recall the descent of the plane and how absolutely awestruck I was to behold the green velvet landscape. It's that image that is conjured up in the hearts and minds of tens of thousands of Irish celebrants who annually dye the Chicago River green for Saint Patrick's Day. In celebrations throughout America, this special feast day is a sign of spring, bringing welcome relief after the cold of winter.

But what's really behind this day and the man we honor? After all, he died more than 1,700 years ago on March 17, 461.

Patrick was born in Britain in A.D. 390. He was raised in a Christian family, but his interest in God was almost nonexistent. He also was illiterate.

Teens are apt to wander, and Patrick sure did, reaping the consequences. At the age of 16, he was kidnapped by thugs and taken hostage on a ship to Ireland. Imagine the trauma and grief his parents experienced while praying for God's miraculous intervention and his return.

For six agonizing years, he was trapped as a slave, working as a shepherd on hillsides. He was alone. He was scared. In desperation he began to cry out to God to rescue him from his plight.

Picture your teenage son or daughter on that hillside, trembling and fearful for their very life.

Yet God was at work in Patrick's soul (just as He is in your wayward son or daughter). In his classic "Confession," he painfully wrote, "I would pray constantly during the daylight hours." Then, finally, God broke through and revealed Himself in a dream and told this young, lost soul: "Your hunger is rewarded. You are going home. Look, your ship is ready."

Patrick departs

He bravely boarded a ship to Britain, and he knew instinctively God was taking him back home. Risking his life but pierced to the core by the call of God on him, Patrick journeyed some 200 miles from the Irish coast.

This young man returned to his family transformed by the grace of God. (Wouldn't it be great to see this homecoming captured on video?) In time, he even entered a monastery, to pursue the calling to full-time vocational ministry as a Catholic priest.

Patrick excelled in his understanding of the Scriptures, and his character impacted his superiors and peers. Eventually he was made an overseer/bishop in the church.

Patrick returns

Three decades after his abduction, Patrick sensed God stirring his heart. The Holy Spirit was directing him to go back to the pagan land of Ireland to evangelize the people mired in deception and darkness.

Not only would this be an arduous journey, as there were no jets to swiftly carry one to a destination, it meant facing a hostile culture of pagans known for their angry outbursts and violent behavior. (Next time you hear the term "Paddy Wagon," think of its origin with the influx of Irish immigrants – nicknamed "Paddies" after Patrick – many of whom became policemen. Some others were routinely picked up in these padded wagons for their drunken brawling.)

Patrick recorded his sentiments as he wrote, "I am ready to be murdered, betrayed, enslaved – whatever may come my way!"

In the face of mockery and physical opposition – history records he was beaten by thugs and harassed by Irish royalty – Patrick persevered in proclaiming the gospel and training converts in their newfound faith.

Spiritual awakening

As Patrick crisscrossed the countryside, God blessed him mightily. Tens of thousands of Irish were converted and hundreds of churches were established! Thomas Cahill writes in his book, "How the Irish Saved Civilization," that through Patrick's courageous leadership, this warrior populace "laid down the swords of battle, flung away the knives of sacrifice, and cast away their chains of slavery."

Like John Wesley, who would follow in his footsteps 1,000 years later, he also trainined leadership to shepherd the new churches being planted.

From the fall of Rome, culture was disintegrating on the European continent. Patrick, like Paul the apostle, Wesley, Booth, Wilberforce, Bonhoeffer, Chuck Colson and other fearless Christian activists of whom we read, did not retreat in the midst of overwhelming odds. All of them prayed, preached the gospel, affirmed biblical Christianity and confronted evil fearlessly. Cahill honors Patrick and other champions of the faith who brought transformation to society. Because of him and others who rose to the occasion, "The Irish not only were conservators of civilization, but became shapers of the medieval mind, putting their unique stamp on Western culture."

One hundred years after Patrick's death in A.D. 461, multitudes of churches and monasteries remained, training future leaders as a testimony to this mighty man of God. His legacy should make us, excuse the expression "green with envy."

May Patrick's courage ignite our hearts to reject silence and cowardice in the face of cultural attacks. May this man's bravery inspire us to speak the truth in love regarding homosexuality, transgenderism and the extremely dangerous LGBTQ agenda; radical left-wing policies and platforms promoting socialism and communism; legislation destroying religious freedom; lawless immigration; and election fraud.

"For the sake of Zion I will not keep silent, and for the sake of Jerusalem I will not rest until her righteousness goes forth as brightness and her salvation as a lamp that burns" (Isaiah 62:1).

Here's the deal: We will not buckle to today's cancel culture if they attempt to discredit and destroy the legacy of Saint Patrick. More than 1,700 years after Patrick lived, let's follow this world-changer in lifestyle evangelism and the courageous proclamation of truth.

When Irish eyes are smiling 'tis like a morn in spring. In the lift of Irish laughter, you can hear the angels sing.

