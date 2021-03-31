A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Dem governor's mask mandate

Says he exceeded his authority by unilaterally extending order for months

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 31, 2021 at 6:14pm
(ABC NEWS) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate on Wednesday, stripping the governor of one of his last remaining tools to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the state stands on the precipice of another surge in infections.

The conservative-leaning court ruled 4-3 that Evers violated state law by unilaterally issuing multiple emergency orders to extend the mandate for months. It found that Evers needed legislative approval to issue more orders after the expiration of the initial 60-day mandate he issued in August.

“The question in this case is not whether the governor acted wisely; it is whether he acted lawfully. We conclude he did not,” Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote for the majority.

