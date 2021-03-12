A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
IRONY CAN BE IRONIC
Women's Day clashes in Mexico's capital injures 81, mostly female police officers

Protests took place against gender violence

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2021 at 4:19pm
(VIDMAX) – Clashes between police and protesters in Mexico's capital on International Women's Day left 81 people injured, most of them female police officers, authorities said late on Monday, after marches against rampant gender violence.

Tensions were already simmering between the government and feminist activists ahead of Monday's protests, fuelled by anger at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's support of a politician accused of rape.

Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said the violence was politically motivated and led by "conservative" infiltrators, and praised the police officers for "stoically" resisting.

Read the full story ›

