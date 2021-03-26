Why I wrote the Gospel book

Note: "The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament" by Joseph Farah is available in both hardcover and e-book versions.

"See, I have set before thee this day life and good, and death and evil." – Deuteronomy 30:15

It's a matter of life and death. That's what it comes down to – life and death, good and evil.

That's why I wrote "The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament." Because it's about a matter of life and death, of whether we live forever or don't.

God said it way back in Deuteronomy.

Only a few verses later, He added for emphasis, in Deuteronomy 30:19: "I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live."

It might be even more important to you, because it's not just about you, but your children. Do you want for them life or death, blessing or cursing?

What new thing did I have to contribute to such a simple story?

To be honest, I really didn't think I had anything. But then I realized something. There's a war on for the heart, soul and life for every person in this world. That's what it comes down to. We can't save them all, but we can die trying – and for that, we will live again, forever, like Jesus. God wants us all to be involved in that effort. It's not really an option.

I have a love for Jesus. I have a love for the Scriptures. I wish everyone had such a love. I have decided to devote the rest of my life to sharing that love embodied in who Jesus is – the Word made flesh, the Good News, the Good Shepherd, the King of kings, the Lord of lords, my Master, the Light of the world, the Lamb of God, the Son of David, the King of Israel and the Son of God.

I believe all that. But, I don't just believe it. I know it. And I want everyone to have a chance to know it.

God wasn't telling just the children of Israel back in the days of the Exodus this was the choice they had. He was telling all of us who would listen from the beginning. That's why it was shared eagerly with the "mix multitudes" – former gentiles who had chosen to go the way of the Hebrews.

Yes, others knew it already – people like Adam, Eve, Abel, Enoch, Noah, Abraham, Sarah, Isaac, Rebekah, Jacob, Rachel, Joseph and untold others.

God was telling all who would listen to the Good News – long before it was being specifically called that.

What was it called previously? It was called faith. It was called mercy. It was called grace. It was called redemption. It was called "circumcision of the heart." It was called repentance. It was called restoration.

It's called many different names, but it all comes down to one thing – Good News.

In fact, back in Deuteronomy 4:29, even if we commit all manner of abominable sins, we are promised we will still find Him "if thou seek him with all thy heart and with all thy soul."

That's the kind of loving God we serve – One who always keeps His arm outstretched to us. That's the kind of loving God we have always served – Old Testament or New Testament.

I know others have made similar points more eloquently, more articulately, more forcefully, more powerfully, more effectively. But I'm not wishing that any would perish simply because they have not heard this message of God's love and longsuffering for those made in His image – you and me.

Isn't that the Gospel? Choose life!

It has been the same story from the very beginning.

I pray this book will be a blessing to you – as it has been for me. May it lead to life.

Happy Passover!

