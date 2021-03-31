A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
YouTube panics as Americans 'dislike' Biden videos, so it takes drastic step

To make sure world never knows what you really think

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published March 31, 2021 at 4:24pm
President Joe Biden watches as NASA's rover Perseverance lands on Mars Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, from the Outer Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

YouTube announced Tuesday it is experimenting with removing the "dislike" count on posts.

The company said in a statement that in response "to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, we're testing a few new designs that don't show the public dislike count."

"If you're part of this small experiment, you might spot one of these designs in the coming weeks."

The Gateway Pundit wondered if the move had something to do with President Biden's lack of popularity.

The blog previously reported YouTube, which is owned by Google, appeared to have altered the dislikes count on White House videos.

A Biden video had been "disliked" 10,000 times at 3:11 p.m., for example, had only 3,100 dislikes at 7:31 p.m.

Should YouTube remove its 'dislike' count?

PJ Media noted a recent display of a White House video showed 290 likes and 2,400 dislikes, describing it as a "rough ratio."

In video of Biden himself, it was 321 likes and more than 2,000 dislikes.

A video with Kamala Harris had 279 likes and more than 1,000 dislikes.

Such poor ratios, the report said, were consistent for the Biden videos.

The Gateway Pundit commented that the Democrats "and those leading social media believe these vehicles were built to control people by pushing garbage narratives. "

"They never counted on honest Americans using these vehicles to express real concerns, opinions, thoughts, and ideas."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







