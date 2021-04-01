1 billion 'franken-squitoes' set to be released in Florida Keys

(ZEROHEDGE) – South Flordia residents are angered this week as local government officials and a biotechnology company move ahead with their plan to release up to a billion gene-hacked mosquitoes over two years.

Oxitec, a British biotech company, developed the 'franken-squitoes' and partnered with Florida Keys Mosquito Control District to release the first-ever genetically engineered (GE) Aedes aegypti mosquitoes this week.

The project aims to decrease the total population of Aedes aegypti, one of several mosquito species that can carry diseases including dengue, Zika, and yellow fever.

