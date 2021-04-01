A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
1 billion 'franken-squitoes' set to be released in Florida Keys

Project aims to decrease population of disease-carrying insects

Published April 30, 2021
(ZEROHEDGE) – South Flordia residents are angered this week as local government officials and a biotechnology company move ahead with their plan to release up to a billion gene-hacked mosquitoes over two years.

Oxitec, a British biotech company, developed the 'franken-squitoes' and partnered with Florida Keys Mosquito Control District to release the first-ever genetically engineered (GE) Aedes aegypti mosquitoes this week.

The project aims to decrease the total population of Aedes aegypti, one of several mosquito species that can carry diseases including dengue, Zika, and yellow fever.

Read the full story ›

