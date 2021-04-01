There is only 1 race

Note: Send Email to the Editor to [email protected]

I am disappointed and disgusted by the media and politicians. They try to divide us by race, but there is only one human race according to the Bible. If you can read this, we are related!

Dave Johnson

Fox News' Chauvin coverage

I'd like to see an article about the coverage of the trial of Derek Chauvin by Fox News. On the network's show "The Five," they called the former cop's actions "disgusting." They condemned him on air while waiting for the judge to read the jury's verdict. I was appalled to hear this.

I was especially horrified by the overarching message that Chauvin's guilty verdict was "proof our justice system works." If our justice system truly worked, this man never would have been put on trial, and to suggest otherwise is irresponsible and ill-advised.

By supporting this trial and a guilty verdict – before it was even passed down, mind you – "The Five" is putting out a dangerous message, a message that law enforcement officers who are just doing their jobs should have to answer to the mob on every call they receive and face charges every time something "looks bad" – which is often the case when dealing with violent suspects/criminals.

Richard Dill

'Homelessness' is politically unsolvable

[Regarding "Success for billion-dollar housing program means 60,000 L.A. residents still homeless"] Why has the L.A. housing program failed? Because people are vain and shallow and stupid, and always try and solve the wrong problem. They bark up the wrong tree. They shoot at the wrong target.

There is no political solution to the homeless problem. Homelessness has multiple causes but can be summed up with failed homes, immorality, sexual perversion, fornication, humanism, hedonism, porn, failed parenting, unfulfilled needs, failed marriages and feminism.

David

A coal-stirring book

Joseph,

I just started reading your new book, "The Gospel in Every Book in the Old Testament." Wow! Brother, this is very profound!

As an father, artist, musician, evangelist and worship leader for years. reading just the first chapter stirred the coals in my soul!

There's something about your writing! It's life! It's words of life eternal!

May God bless you and watch over you in Jesus name.

Nathan