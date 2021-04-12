12 universities in Maryland mandate vaccines for ALL students, faculty

(NOQ REPORT) – With over 170,000 students enrolled at 12 campuses across the state, the University System of Maryland is one of the most prominent higher education organizations in the nation. Today, they made a move that will almost certainly not be isolated and could be devastating to this nation if concerns about the Covid vaccines pan out.

USM Chancellor Jay A. Perman announced today that every student and faculty member on campuses this fall will be mandated to receive a Covid-19 vaccination. Those who choose not to and who do not qualify for the narrow range of exemptions will not be allowed on campus.

“We’ve been living with COVID for so long now that we forget we’re still in the middle of a public health emergency,” he said. “But these variants – and the increasing disease burden in young people – are reminding us again that we’re not out of the woods. And I’m convinced that the risk of doing too little to contain COVID on campus this fall is far greater than the risk of doing too much.”

