A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education HealthPAN-DEMONIUM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

12 universities in Maryland mandate vaccines for ALL students, faculty

Those choosing to opt out will not be allowed on campus

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 23, 2021 at 12:40pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NOQ REPORT) – With over 170,000 students enrolled at 12 campuses across the state, the University System of Maryland is one of the most prominent higher education organizations in the nation. Today, they made a move that will almost certainly not be isolated and could be devastating to this nation if concerns about the Covid vaccines pan out.

USM Chancellor Jay A. Perman announced today that every student and faculty member on campuses this fall will be mandated to receive a Covid-19 vaccination. Those who choose not to and who do not qualify for the narrow range of exemptions will not be allowed on campus.

“We’ve been living with COVID for so long now that we forget we’re still in the middle of a public health emergency,” he said. “But these variants – and the increasing disease burden in young people – are reminding us again that we’re not out of the woods. And I’m convinced that the risk of doing too little to contain COVID on campus this fall is far greater than the risk of doing too much.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Sweet tooth could lead to heart disease, death in middle age
1,500 Orthodox Jewish rabbis condemn J-Street for 'anti-Semitic double standard'
Christian university faculty revolt after board votes to affirm biblical view of sexuality
Counter-Vatican conference will expose Marxist Great Reset agenda
12 universities in Maryland mandate vaccines for ALL students, faculty
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×